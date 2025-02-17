'Foreign-funded protests': BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar claims USAID money fueled unrest in India

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday alleged that foreign funding played a role in protests across India, following revelations that USAID allocated crores of rupees to organisations in the country. Calling it a "shocking revelation", he accused certain political leaders of acting as "weapons in the hands of foreign forces" working against India's interests.

"This shocking revelation that organisations like USAID were funnelling crores of rupees to organisations in India confirms that all of these protests that we were seeing over the last several years were foreign-funded. They were being instigated and puppet-mastered from across the border and that there are people in India, including political leaders, dynasts who have essentially become weapons in the hands of countries and people who don't want to see India rise," Chandrasekhar said.

He further claimed that India's transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last decade has not been welcomed by certain global forces, which are now attempting to undermine the country. "I have said this before and I am saying it again, India's rise, transformation over the last 10 years under PM Narendra Modi has not been to the happiness and satisfaction of many people and forces around the world. They are trying their very best to undermine India and slow India's rise," he said.

Smoking gun of Interference and undermining of Democracies - Shocking that on one hand there is discussion on democratic values and other hand there is brazen undermining of democratic nations.🤬🤬🤮



$486 Mln for "Consortium of Elections and Political strengthening" - wth does… https://t.co/424zVw57w4 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) February 16, 2025

Chandrasekhar urged Indians to unite against what he described as foreign-backed interference in India's internal affairs. "There are people in India who have become the tools of these types of forces. So, my appeal is, every Indian should come together and ask for these types of people and traitors to be exposed and for them to be prosecuted because anybody who is becoming a weapon in the hands of foreign forces is certainly working against the interest of India and Indians," he said.

On Sunday, the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced a series of cuts to international expenditures, including the cancellation of a $21 million fund allocated for "voter turnout in India." The department, formed by US President Donald Trump to eliminate wasteful spending, posted a list of cancelled programs on X, which also included $29 million for "strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh" and $20 million for "fiscal federalism in Nepal."

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also raised concerns over the now-scrapped funding, calling it "external interference" in India's elections. "USD 21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India’s electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!" Malviya posted on X. He further claimed that this revelation was a "pointer" to the Congress-led UPA government's alleged role in allowing "forces opposed to India’s interests" to infiltrate Indian institutions.

Economist Sanjeev Sanyal also reacted strongly to the disclosures, questioning the purpose and recipients of the foreign funds. "Would love to find out who received the US$21mn spent to improve 'voter turnout in India' and the US$29mn to 'strengthening political landscape in Bangladesh'; not to mention the US$29mn spend to improve 'fiscal federalism' in Nepal. USAID is the biggest scam in human history," he said.