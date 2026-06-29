Investment commitments worth ₹29,000 crore were announced at the Uttar Pradesh Global Growth Dialogue 2026, with leading real estate developers and infrastructure companies pledging to expand commercial real estate and business infrastructure in the state.

The proposed investments are expected to accelerate the development of office spaces, commercial centres and integrated business ecosystems in Noida and Lucknow, which have emerged as key growth corridors. The projects also support Uttar Pradesh's broader objective of transitioning from a predominantly agrarian economy to a diversified industrial and services-led growth hub.

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The announced commitments include ₹15,000 crore from Prestige Group, ₹5,000 crore each from Embassy Group and Raheja Mindspace REIT, and ₹4,000 crore from Sattva Developers.

Awanish Awasthi, adviser to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said the investment announcements reflected growing investor confidence in Uttar Pradesh and underscored the impact of policy reforms aimed at improving the business environment.

With ₹29,000 crore worth of investment commitments at #UPGlobalGrowthDialogue2026, Noida and Lucknow are set to witness a new era of world-class commercial infrastructure and business growth.



• Prestige Group – ₹15,000 crore

• Embassy Group – ₹5,000 crore

• Raheja… pic.twitter.com/iZbru8b6FL — Awanish K Awasthi (@AwasthiAwanishK) June 25, 2026

The state government has in recent years focused on expanding infrastructure, improving connectivity, developing industrial corridors and introducing sector-specific policies to attract investment. It has also highlighted investor-friendly policies, simplified approval processes and infrastructure-led development as key drivers of rising investor interest.

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Noida has established itself as a major hub for information technology, electronics manufacturing, startups and corporate offices. Its proximity to Delhi, along with connectivity through expressways and upcoming transport infrastructure, has made it a preferred destination for commercial development.

Lucknow, meanwhile, is emerging as an administrative, services and business centre, with increasing demand for modern office infrastructure, retail spaces and mixed-use developments.

Industry experts said large-scale real estate investments generate economic benefits beyond the construction sector by creating jobs, boosting demand for services, expanding urban infrastructure and supporting ancillary industries. The participation of major national real estate companies also reflects growing interest in Uttar Pradesh's urban markets as businesses increasingly look beyond traditional metropolitan centres for expansion.

Officials said the investment commitments align with the state's goal of creating globally competitive cities and attracting private capital into sectors capable of generating employment and sustaining long-term economic activity. Once implemented, the projects are expected to reshape the commercial landscape of Noida and Lucknow while strengthening Uttar Pradesh's ambition to become one of India's leading economic engines.

