'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 3: Vijay's last film nears ₹200 crore worldwide, tops 'Theri'

It's not just a box office number — it's a moment. Thalapathy Vijay's last stand as an actor, Jana Nayagan, powered through Saturday with ferocious energy, closing in on the ₹200 crore global milestone within a mere 3 days. As the political actioner rewrites farewell records, one thing is clear: the Thalapathy era is going out with a bang, not a whisper.

Advertisement

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office

The film has raked in a total of ₹171.84 crore at the worldwide box office so far, including overseas gross collections worth ₹63.50 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

MUST READ | 'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 2: Can Vijay's farewell film cross ₹100 crore this weekend?

Jana Nayagan India box office

At the domestic box office, the film has crossed the ₹100 crore milestone. The Vijay-led film saw a growth of 34.8% in its daily collections on Saturday, as per Sacnilk.

Jana Nayagan made ₹42.70 crore on its first Thursday, ₹21.15 crore on its first Friday, and ₹28.50 crore on its first Saturday at the Indian box office. With this, the film's net domestic box office earnings stood at ₹92.35 crore as of its third day. This translates into a gross domestic box office collection of ₹108.34 crore.

Advertisement

Jana Nayagan occupancy

The film's shows logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 61.08% on Saturday, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 74.92%. A lion's share of the film's occupancy came from Trichy (89.8%), Chennai (86.8%), Coimbatore (82.3%), Dindigul (76.8%), and Vellore (71.3%).

DO CHECKOUT | Vijay’s last film creates a storm: Fans turn theatres into celebration zones

Jana Nayagan tops Theri; eyes Mersal, Beast

With this, Jana Nayagan has surpassed the lifetime worldwide earnings of Vijay's 2016 film Theri. Theri raked in a total of ₹168 crore during its run at the global box office. The film is now on course to cross the lifetime worldwide box office earnings of Vijay's 2017 film Mersal and his 2022 outing Beast.

Advertisement

Jana Nayagan story, cast

Directed by H. Vinoth, the film focuses on a former police officer who turns into a public champion to fight structural corruption and authoritarian power. The film is also being touted as a partial remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, which featured Nandamuri Balakrishna in the leading role.

Besides Vijay, the film Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani and Nassar in pivotal roles.