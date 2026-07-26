'Will discharge my responsibilities with complete humility': Pralhad Joshi after being appointed Education Minister

Amid the turmoil over the NEET paper leak controversy and weeks of student protests, newly-appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said he would discharge his responsibilities with “complete humility” and a strong sense of duty after being given additional charge of the ministry following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

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President Droupadi Murmu accepted Pradhan’s resignation on Saturday, after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi assigned the additional portfolio to Joshi. He will continue to hold his existing ministries while also taking charge of Education. Pradhan stepped down amid protests over irregularities in the NEET examination, and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) later called off its 49-day agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar after his resignation and government assurances on the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters and organisers.

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Speaking after taking charge, Joshi said the Prime Minister had placed his trust in him by entrusting him with a “significant responsibility”. He thanked PM Narendra Modi for the opportunity and said he would work sincerely under his guidance to meet expectations in the Education Ministry. “With full dedication, humility and honesty, I will work towards fulfilling this responsibility,” Joshi said.

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The 63-year-old also credited Pradhan with implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) and said several important initiatives had been undertaken in the education sector in recent years. “In the last four to five years, Dharmendra Pradhan also implemented the National Education Policy, and several important initiatives were undertaken. The country has made significant progress in the new education system,” Joshi said. He added that he would work to the best of his ability under the Prime Minister’s guidance and fulfil his responsibilities with dedication.

Joshi, the Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka’s Dharwad constituency, currently serves as Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, as well as Minister for New and Renewable Energy. He will retain these portfolios while also heading the Education Ministry.

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In a letter shared on X, Pradhan said he had submitted his resignation to PM Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the protests were not exploited by “anti-national forces”. “The situation that has emerged at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country should not be exploited by anti-national forces. The unity of the country must remain intact. The future of every student in India should not get entangled in legal complications,” Pradhan said. “Keeping these considerations in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Hon’ble Prime Minister,” he added.

The CJP said it was withdrawing its protest after three rounds of talks between a party delegation and government representatives, including Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Announcing the decision, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the agitation was being called off in good faith, with the group expecting the government to implement the agreed terms within the promised timelines.