Iran President Raisi's death: India to observe one-day state mourning on May 21

India will observe a one-day mourning on Tuesday May 21, for Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a tragic helicopter crash. According to a government statement, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

"Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister have passed in a helicopter crash, as a mark of respect to the departed dignitaries Government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on 21st May throughout india. On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)'s statement read.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that India stands with the people of Iran at this time of tragedy. The minister also expressed shock over the death of Iranian President and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Raisi, Abdollahian and a number of other officials were found dead Monday at the site of the helicopter crash in northwestern Iran, Iranian media reported. "Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran's President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash," Jaishankar's tweet on X read.

"Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy," he added.

After the confirmation of Raisi's death, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences. Taking to social media, Modi said he was "deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise" of Raisi, adding that "India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."