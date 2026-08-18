IRCTC cracks down on train food scams: Over 8,000 fake water bottles seized as passenger safety gets priority

Quick response teams conduct checks

As part of the enforcement campaign, IRCTC has deployed Quick Response Teams (QRTs) across its zones and regions. The teams are conducting surprise inspections at railway stations and on trains in coordination with the commercial department of Indian Railways, according to The Indian Express.

The inspections are focused on identifying packaged drinking water, food, beverages and other products that are being sold without the required approvals or do not comply with prescribed standards.

IRCTC reiterated its mandate across all active QRT units and strictly warned authorized catering service providers against loading, stocking, or selling unapproved items.

Network-Wide Enforcement

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The enforcement drive spanned the national railway network. At Sabarmati BG railway station, officials intercepted and seized unauthorised packaged water and buttermilk as vendor crews attempted to load them onto trains.

Similar inspections took place in Howrah, Guwahati, Kamakhya, Agartala, Katihar, New Jalpaiguri, and Dibrugarh. At Howrah, confiscated food and beverage items were immediately disposed of.

Checks extended across railway network

The enforcement drive was not limited to northern India. At Sabarmati BG railway station, officials found unauthorised packaged drinking water and buttermilk being loaded onto trains and seized the products.

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Similar inspections were conducted in Howrah, Guwahati, Kamakhya, Agartala, Katihar, New Jalpaiguri and Dibrugarh. Unauthorised food, beverages and packaged drinking water were recovered during several of these checks. At Howrah, unauthorised food and beverage items were seized and disposed of following a surprise inspection.

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Strict action against violations

IRCTC has warned catering service providers that violations could result in strict action under applicable licence terms. The latest drive is part of the corporation's broader effort to regulate food and beverage sales on trains and railway premises and ensure passengers have access to approved products.