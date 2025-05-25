'Irresponsible conduct': Lalu Yadav cracks the whip, expels Tej Pratap from RJD

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patron Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for six years, citing his "irresponsible conduct" and deviation from the family’s values and standards of public decorum.

The disciplinary action comes a day after Tej Pratap declared on Facebook that he was "in a relationship" with a young woman named Anushka Yadav, sharing a photograph and claiming they had been together for 12 years. "I am Tej Pratap Yadav and the one seen in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have been known to each other for the last 12 years. We are in love and have been in a relationship for 12 years,” the post read.

Advertisement

Tej Pratap further wrote, "I have been wanting to share this with you for a long time.....therefore, I am revealing it before you all. I hope you will be able to understand me."

However, the public confession sparked criticism and ridicule on social media, with many recalling his troubled marriage to Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. The couple married in 2018 in a high-profile wedding, but soon parted ways.

Aishwarya alleged harassment by Tej Pratap and his family, while Tej Pratap accused her of demanding an excessive alimony. Their divorce case remains pending in a Patna family court. Aishwarya has also accused Tej Pratap of taking drugs and dressing like a woman in private.

Advertisement

Following the controversy, Tej Pratap issued a clarification, claiming that his Facebook account had been hacked. In a post on X, he said: "My social media platform was hacked and my photographs were edited wrongfully." He added that the viral Facebook post was an attempt to defame and harass him and his family. The original post has since been deleted.

Tej Pratap urged his followers to remain cautious and "pay no heed to any rumours."