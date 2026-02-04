Is Balochistan getting out of Pakistan's control? Khawaja Asif says troops 'physically handicapped' against Baloch rebels

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said that the country's armed forces were "physically handicapped" against rebels in Balochistan amid the recent surge in military violence in the Balochistan province. Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that Balochistan constitutes around 40 per cent of Pakistan's geography.

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He added that because of its geographical expanse, it is a challenge to control Balochistan.

"Balochistan constitutes over 40 per cent of Pakistan geographically ... to control it is much more difficult than a populated city or area, and it needs deployment of massive forces. Our troops are deployed there and are in action against them (terrorists), but they are physically handicapped by guarding and patrolling such a big area," Asif said.

He further mentioned that the separatist forces launched coordinated attacks in at least 12 locations.

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#BREAKING: Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif inside Pakistani National Assembly admits to failure of Pakistan Govt and Army to counter Baloch Rebels in Balochistan. Says, Baloch rebels are using rifles, night vision devices and other equipment that even Pakistani forces… pic.twitter.com/qk5AZK9DBy — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 3, 2026

Moreover, he ruled out any talks with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which took responsibility for the attacks. Asif said that no negotiations will be held with "terrorists" responsible for killing civilians, including women and children.

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He even claimed that there is a nexus between criminals and the separatist groups, with criminal gangs operating under the BLA banner, which allegedly protects smugglers.

"In Balochistan, tribal elders, the bureaucracy, and those running separatist movements have formed a nexus," he further claimed, adding that smugglers allegedly earned up to 4 billion Pakistani rupees a day from oil smuggling.

He added that the Pakistan government has tightened law enforcement to curb smuggling, leading to major protests at the Chaman border. Khawaja Asif further stated that the protest movement was driven by commercial interests instead of politics or nationalism, despite some people saying otherwise.

Asif's remarks came after 197 Baloch people, including militants from 'Fitna al-Hindustan' and other rebel groups, were killed in counterterrorism operations over the past 3 days. Moreover, 22 security personnel have been killed.