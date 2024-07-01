'Is it crime to be part of RSS?': Mallikarjun Kharge, VP Jagdeep Dhankar spar for second consecutive day

In a fiery exchange for the second consecutive day, Rajya Sabha's Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge clashed with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar over the contentious issue of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Kharge ignited the debate by alleging that over 70 NEET exam papers have been leaked in the past seven years, accusing the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of remaining silent and failing to take any action. He also took sharp jabs at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), claiming it had infiltrated key educational positions, including university vice-chancellors, professors, and other educational bodies like NCERT.

Vice President Dhankhar was quick to retort, defending the RSS and questioning if being part of the organization was a crime. He emphasized that the RSS is dedicated to national development and praised its members for their contributions to the country's progress.

This confrontation is not the first between Kharge and Dhankhar. Just two days ago, a heated argument erupted between the two, with Kharge even stepping into the Well of the House to draw Dhankhar's attention—a move Dhankhar later dismissed as untrue. Additionally, Kharge's media team alleged that the microphones of both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the other Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, were deliberately turned off during Parliament proceedings.

During today’s session, which included a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Kharge criticized the speech for attempting to obscure the government's failures. He accused Prime Minister Modi of employing divisive rhetoric during elections, a tactic he claimed no other prime minister had used before. Kharge also condemned Modi for linking the Congress party's 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto with religion, arguing that the electorate had decisively rejected such tactics.

The escalating tensions in Rajya Sabha reflect the broader political battleground as India approaches a pivotal election season, with big states like Maharashtra and Haryana due for Assembly elections in October this year.