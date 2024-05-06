'Is it Italian family value system which promotes...': Hardeep Singh Puri's take on Congress' Rae Bareli dilemma

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday took a dig on the Gandhi family over the confusion of candidature in Rae Bareli and Amethi.

After days of suspense, the Congress named Rahul Gandhi for Rae Bareli even though many local party workers wanted Priyanka to take the baton from her mother Sonia Gandhi in this Gandhi bastion.

"What is it about the system? Is it the Italian family value, which promotes the male child over the female child?" Puri said on the denial of ticket to Priyanka from Rae Bareli.

"Because Priyanka is not new to politics...I think there are some internal contradictions at play here. I would have liked to see her enter into the electoral fray. I see reports that wherever she campaigns, she gets more traction than other members of her party including in the family."

"In the last assembly elections in UP, she was actually made Prabhari for Eastern UP and she gets much more traction in rallies as compared to other members of the family," he added.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress had expressed that their party high command should field Priyanka Gandhi from Rae Bareli. A day before the announcement, Jairam Ramesh said that the party workers wanted Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Amethi and Rae Bareli. However, to everyone's surprise, Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Rae Bareli, a seat that has been held by his mother Sonia Gandhi, his grandmother Indira Gandhi and his grandfather Feroze Gandhi in the past.

This is not the first time an 'Italian' reference has been made for Gandhi family. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah also took a jibe at the Congress party's Italian culture after Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remark 'Kashmir se kya vaasta hai.'

“The Congress doesn’t know that many brave sons of Rajasthan have sacrificed their lives for the peace and security in Kashmir. But it is not merely the fault of the Congress leaders. It is mostly the Italian culture of the Congress party that is to be blamed for not understanding the very idea of India. Such statements hurt every patriotic citizen who cares for the unity and integrity of the nation. People will certainly answer Congress," Amit Shah had said.