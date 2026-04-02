Is pre-paid electricity meters now mandatory? Government explains the rules

The Centre clarified on Thursday in the Lok Sabha that consumers will not be required to install pre-paid electricity meters.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar responded to concerns raised during Question Hour, rejecting allegations that the government was compelling consumers to adopt pre-paid meters in a manner akin to private companies.

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Khattar responded to a query about how poor farmers, who rely on daily earnings, would manage to pay for electricity. He explained that options for small recharges, lasting five to ten days, would be available to them. However, he pointed out that serial defaulters - those who "take pride" in not paying their electricity bills - would be required to switch to pre-paid meters as part of efforts to reduce the risk of non-payment.

The minister, however, emphasised that power companies are commercial in nature and need to earn revenue to provide electricity to consumers.

In Uttar Pradesh, Congress president Ajay Rai raised concerns about the rollout of smart pre-paid meters in the state. In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rai highlighted consumer inconvenience and a lack of transparency in the process, according to The Indian Express.

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He claimed that over 74.48 lakh smart pre-paid meters had been installed so far, with nearly 69.64 lakh consumer meters converted to pre-paid without prior notice. Rai termed this move a violation of "natural justice" and noted that it had triggered widespread public resentment.

Rai also flagged the issue of power disconnections, with over 5.79 lakh consumers reportedly having their connections cut. He further claimed that complaints persisted even after dues were paid, with delayed restoration of power indicating "technical flaws" in the system.

Additionally, Rai raised concerns about inflated electricity bills following the installation of the new meters, as well as issues related to data security and transparency.

Rai also pointed out that the transition to smart meters had led to the removal of contractual employees in the power department, which he said could negatively impact maintenance and service delivery.