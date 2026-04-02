Multibaggers of FY26: 8 stocks surge over 100%; one Bajaj Group firm on list

Multibagger stocks of FY26: The financial year 2025-26 was anything but a smooth ride for Dalal Street. Battling geopolitical headwinds, tariff hikes by US President Donald Trump, and a steadily depreciating rupee, the broader markets felt the pressure.

Both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices closed out the year on a negative note, declining up to 5%. Yet, amid this broader market turbulence, a select club of stocks emerged as standout performers.

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A number of stocks delivered a jaw-dropping returns of over 100% and emerged as the multibaggers of FY26. Some of them are:

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) recorded a solid 125% uptick, surging from Rs 1,062.16 to Rs 2,390.05 on March 30. Along its uptrend, the stock also clocked a 52-week peak of Rs 2,706 earlier in the year on January 29.

State-run National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) and FMCG player Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd both matched strides, each logging a 120% surge for the fiscal year. Nalco shares advanced from Rs 175.55 to Rs 386.30 by the end of March. At the last market check on Thursday, April 2, Nalco shares were trading 3.30% lower at Rs 386.50.

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On the other hand, the Bajaj Group firm shares gain from Rs 157.25 to Rs 347. Notably, Bajaj Consumer stock climbed over 30% in the calendar year 2026 alone.

MTAR Technologies Ltd stock recorded a jump of nearly 171% in FY26. After starting the financial year at Rs 1,280.95, it climbed to Rs 3,469.30, with the counter rallying 78% in just the last six months.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd also a wealth creator in FY26, jumping from Rs 29.96 to Rs 71.79—a gain of over 139% across the fiscal period. Meanwhile, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd shares also delivered returns of nearly 135% for FY26. Just this past Wednesday, the stock witnessed a 19% single-day spike, hitting its 52-week high of Rs 4,343 per share.

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Precision Wires India Ltd also performed well, climbing 121% as its share price moved from Rs 132.05 to Rs 292.10.

Cupid Ltd stock skyrocketed over 550% during the fiscal year. Shares surged from a modest Rs 12.67 on March 28, 2025, to close at Rs 83.15 by March 30, 2026, on the BSE.

