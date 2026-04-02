India slashes customs duty on 40 petrochemical products amid West Asia conflict

In response to escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, the Indian government has taken swift action to shield domestic industries from rising costs and potential supply chain disruptions.

Effective April 2, 2026, a significant relief measure has been introduced, the complete waiver of customs duty on 40 essential petrochemical products. This waiver, set to remain in effect until June 30, 2026, is expected to mitigate the impact of the ongoing conflict on India’s manufacturing sector.

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Why the waiver matters

The decision follows growing concerns over the volatility in global petrochemical and crude oil markets. With West Asia at the heart of these energy-linked supply chains, the ongoing conflict has resulted in fluctuating feedstock availability and rising input costs for industries that rely heavily on petrochemicals.

"By waiving these duties, the government aims to stabilise costs for sectors that rely on these essential materials," said an official from the Ministry of Finance. The intervention focuses on both basic feedstocks and advanced polymers, such as methanol, monoethylene glycol, phenol, and acetic acid, which are pivotal to industrial production.

Who benefits?

The duty exemption covers a wide range of key materials, including polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, PVC, and other high-end materials such as epoxy resins, polycarbonates, and PET chips. The reduction in landed costs for these imports is expected to ease financial pressures on sectors like plastics, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and automotive industries.

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This relief is particularly crucial, as global prices for these products remain elevated due to disruptions in crude oil production. By eliminating customs duties, India is effectively lowering the cost burden for domestic manufacturers, offering some relief during uncertain times.

A broader economic strategy

While this waiver addresses immediate concerns for manufacturers, it also serves as a preemptive move to avoid broader inflationary pressures. Rising feedstock prices can negatively affect other sectors, increasing the cost of goods across the economy. This strategic measure is not just about supporting industries but also contains the potential for wider economic implications.

The time-bound nature of this exemption highlights that policymakers view this as a temporary shock to the system. However, given the scale of the intervention, there are concerns over the long-term volatility of global markets. If tensions in West Asia persist, further policy adjustments may be needed.