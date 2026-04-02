Cochin Shipyard vs Mazagon Dock shares: Shares of Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd are trading near their 52-week lows, signaliing a downtrend in the defence stocks amid the ongoing US-Israel and Iran war. In fact, Mazagon Dock and Cochin Shipyard shares are in the red for the last one year, making investors jittery about the prospects of their investments in the long term.

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Both defence stocks hit their 52 week lows on March 30 this year. While Cochin Shipyard fell to a low of Rs 1186.55, Mazagon Dock shares slipped to Rs 2057.40 in the last trading session of FY26.

However, both defence stocks have delivered multibagger returns, rising 435% (Cochin Shipyard) and 568% (Mazagon Dock) in three years.

In five years, Cochin Shipyard rose 573% and Mazagon Dock shares clocked 1966% returns.

In the current session, Cochin Shipyard shares fell 4.63% to Rs 1276.75. Market cap of Cochin Shipyard fell to Rs 33,588 crore. Total 1.47 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.91 crore on BSE. Cochin Shipyard has a one-year beta of 0.17, indicating very low volatility during the period. Cochin Shipyard shares stand lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 200 day moving averages, indicating a downtrend in the defence stock.

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On similar lines, Mazagon Dock shares fell 4.27% to Rs 2216.75 in the current session. Market cap of Mazagon Dock fell to Rs 89,419 crore in the previous session. Total 1.11 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 24.77 crore on BSE. Mazagon Dock has a one-year beta of 0.14, indicating very low volatility during the period. Mazagon Dock shares are trdaing lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 200 day moving averages.

In terms of valuation, Cochin Shipyard stock has a PE ratio of 46.19 compared to the sectoral PE of 40.51. In comparison, Mazagon Dock has a PE ratio of 32.93. Cochin Shipyard has a price to book ratio of 6.06. On the other hand, Mazagon Dock has a PE ratio of 10.86.

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Here’s a look at the outlook and price targets of both defence stocks.

Cochin Shipyard

Antique Broking has a 'hold' call on stock with a price target of Rs 1,353

PL Capital has a price target of Rs 2175 on the defence stock.Cochin Shipyard offers one of the strongest multi-year growth trajectories in the sector, anchored by its unique role as India’s only aircraft-carrier builder, a growing defence order book (NGMV, ASW-SWC), a recovering commercial shipbuilding business, and a structurally expanding repair/MRO franchise that offers significant optionality, according to PL Capital.

Mazagon Dock

Antique broking has a price targte of Rs 3,407 on the defence stock. According to Antique, the company is well-positioned for large-ticket naval and commercial orders.

Ashika Institutional Equities has a buy call on Mazagon Dock with a price target of Rs 2,935.

Ashika said Mazagon Dock, with its proven capabilities in submarines and complex warships, stands to benefit from high-value, technologically intensive programmes that drive margin accretion and return ratios.