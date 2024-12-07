ISKCON claims Dhaka centre burned down, deities destroyed in fire

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) reported that its center in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, was set on fire on Saturday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharamn Das shared the news, stating, "ISKCON Namhatta Centre burned down in Bangladesh. The deities of Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan and all items inside the temple were burned down completely. The centre is located in Dhaka."

Another ISKCON Namhatta Centre burned down in Bangladesh. The Deities of Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan and all items inside the temple, were burned down completely 😭. The center is located in Dhaka. Early morning today, between 2-3 AM, miscreants set fire to the Shri Shri Radha Krishna… pic.twitter.com/kDPilLBWHK — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) December 7, 2024

“Early morning today, between 2-3 AM, miscreants set fire to the Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple and the Shri Shri Mahabhagya Lakshmi Narayan Temple, which fall under the Hare Krishna Namhatta Sangha, located in Dhour village, under the jurisdiction of Turag Police Station, Dhaka district,” Das added.

“The fire was initiated by lifting the tin roof at the back of the temple and using petrol or octane. Address: H-02, R-05, Ward-54, DNCC, Dhaka 1230,” he said.

Later, Das told PTI that attacks on the community continue without any pause. He added that despite ISKCON repeatedly raising the issue with Bangladesh's interim government, “not much is being done by the police and administration to address their concerns or ease their grievances.”

Since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus assumed power following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's regime in August, attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, have been on the rise in Bangladesh.

Over the past four months, several ISKCON properties have been targeted across the country.

Last week, India expressed deep concern over the escalating extremist rhetoric and violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, urging the interim government to fulfill its responsibility of safeguarding all minority communities.

“The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the Government of Bangladesh," external affairs minister S Jaishankar said in a statement.

Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was arrested on November 25, sparking protests from his supporters. During one such demonstration in Chattogram, assistant government prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif was killed after Das was denied bail.

On December 3, a Bangladesh court postponed the hearing on Das’s bail petition to next month, as no lawyer was present to represent him.