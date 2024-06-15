'It created unnecessary confusion': Yediyurappa on POCSO case after reaching Bengaluru airport

BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa returned to Bengaluru a day after the Karnataka High Court barred the CID from arresting him in a POCSO case. Upon arrival at the airport, Yediyurappa expressed frustration over the case, calling it a source of "unnecessary confusion." He confirmed his intention to appear in court on June 17 in response to the ongoing legal proceedings.

"I went to Delhi as part of a scheduled program. I have already informed that I would come for trial on the 17th of this month. The High Court has also issued an injunction. I am going to the trial on Monday. They did the work of causing unnecessary confusion," Yediyurappa said.

"I am not complaining to anyone. Time will decide everything. People know what the truth is. Those who are doing tricks, the people will teach them a lesson," he added.

The Karnataka High Court has halted the CID from arresting BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in a POCSO case. The court also instructed Yediyurappa to appear before the CID, which is investigating the matter, on June 17. Just before this ruling, a Bengaluru court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa in the same case, registered on March 14 this year.

The Special Investigation Team of the CID filed a request in the First Fast Track Court for an arrest warrant against BS Yediyurappa after he missed a scheduled questioning session on Wednesday. Yediyurappa had requested more time to participate in the investigation.

The case against Yediyurappa involves allegations under the POCSO Act and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the IPC. The complaint was lodged by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who accused him of molesting her daughter during a meeting in February this year.