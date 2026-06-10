Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became India's longest-serving elected prime minister, using the occasion to highlight the growing partnership between the two countries following their recent meeting in Rome.

Don't Miss: 4,399 days and counting: Modi surpasses Nehru, becomes India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister

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"Congratulations to @narendramodi who today becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the history of India," Meloni wrote in a post on X. "It has been a pleasure to meet again in Rome in recent weeks and to launch together a Special Strategic Partnership that looks to the future to create new opportunities for our Nations and our peoples."

Congratulazioni a @narendramodi che oggi diventa il Primo Ministro eletto più longevo nella storia dell’India. È stato un piacere ritrovarci a Roma nelle scorse settimane e lanciare assieme un Partenariato Strategico Speciale che guarda al futuro per creare nuove opportunità… pic.twitter.com/hiQICM6eKV

— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 10, 2026

Prime Minister Modi was earlier in Italy on a 2-day visit from May 19–20, 2026. This was his first bilateral visit to Italy and marked the final leg of his five-nation diplomatic tour (the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy).

Meloni's message came as world leaders congratulated Modi on completing 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record held by India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

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Modi reached the milestone on Wednesday, extending his uninterrupted tenure that began on May 26, 2014. He was re-elected in 2019 and secured a third consecutive term in 2024.

Among other leaders who congratulated Modi was former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, who described him as "a true statesman who has transformed India's economy and standing in the world."

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the achievement reflected Modi's "years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India's development, prosperity and standing on the global stage."

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the milestone demonstrated the trust placed in Modi by Indian voters across three mandates, adding that his leadership continues to inspire millions around the world.

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Former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih called it a "historic milestone that reflects the enduring trust and confidence the people of India have placed in Prime Minister Modi," while Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto said the achievement reflected the confidence reposed in Modi's leadership in the world's largest democracy.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, and Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar had also extended their congratulations earlier.

Nehru's elected tenure ran from May 13, 1952, to May 27, 1964, a period of 4,398 days. His earlier period in office between 1947 and 1952 was as head of an interim government before India's first general election.

Modi's latest milestone comes as the NDA government completes 12 years under his leadership and begins its third consecutive term in office.

