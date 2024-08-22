‘It is our priority to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir’: Rahul Gandhi ahead of elections

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the priority of the INDIA bloc is restoring statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. Gandhi said that they were expecting to get J&K’s statehood restored before the elections in the state. The election commission had recently announced the dates of the elections in the J&K in three phases, beginning September 18.

Speaking to the party workers in Srinagar, Gandhi said, "It is our priority and also of the INDIA bloc to restore statehood in J-K as soon as possible. We had expected this could be done prior to elections, but it is okay, elections have been declared. It is a step forward and we are hoping that statehood will be restored as soon as possible and the democratic rights of the people of J-K will be restored."

Rahul Gandhi said that it is the party’s aim for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh to get their democratic rights back. It is the first time since Independence that a state has been downgraded to a union territory, he said.

"This has never happened before. UTs have become states, but it is the first time that a state has become a UT. We are very clear in our national manifesto as well that it is a priority for us that the people of J-K and Ladakh get their democratic rights back," he added.

Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke with Congress leaders and workers to get a sense of the grassroots-level preparation in the assembly polls.

The ECI announced the commencement of the elections in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, with the second phase on September 25 and October 1 respectively. The results of the elections would be declared on October 4.

The former state was reorganised into two union territories in 2019, and the special status under Article 370 was revoked.