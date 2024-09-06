It is up to the people to decide whether we will become gods, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking in Pune, urged restraint in how the organisation perceives itself, saying, "It is not for us to declare ourselves as gods; that is for the people to decide." Bhagwat's remarks came during a ceremony commemorating the contributions of Shankar Dinkar Kane, affectionately known as Bhaiyyaji, for his work in Manipur in the early 1970s.

Bhagwat emphasised the importance of patience and sustained effort, drawing a comparison between the fleeting nature of lightning and the steady glow of a lamp.

"Some believe we should dazzle like lightning, but after it strikes, the darkness that follows is even deeper. Instead, we should burn like diyas, illuminating when needed," he explained.

Addressing the current turmoil in Manipur, where ongoing ethnic clashes have claimed over 200 lives and displaced 60,000 people, Bhagwat acknowledged the dire situation. He noted that despite the lack of security and the atmosphere of fear, RSS volunteers remained committed to their work in the state.

"The situation in Manipur is indeed dire, with no guarantee of safety. Locals live in constant fear, and those who have travelled there for social work or business face even greater challenges," he said.

Despite these risks, Bhagwat highlighted that RSS volunteers had stood firm, working tirelessly to restore calm and bridge divides between conflicting communities. He praised their unwavering presence and efforts to bring normalcy to the region, stating, "Even in the face of violence, our volunteers have not fled. They remain on the ground, striving to calm tensions and rebuild trust between the groups."

He further acknowledged the limitations of other organisations in dealing with such crises but commended the RSS for leaving "no stone unturned" in its peace efforts. "The Sangh is in active dialogue with all parties involved, earning their trust and working towards lasting peace," Bhagwat added.