Mohan Bhagwat attends RSS 'karyakarta' camp in Gorakhpur; likely to meet CM Yogi Adityanath

Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat attended a 'karyakarta' camp in Gorakhpur on Thursday. He reached Gorakhpur on Wednesday and is likely to stay in the city for five days. During his stay, the RSS chief is also likely to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur in "a day or two", news agency PTI reported citing sources.

Around 280 RSS volunteers from Kashi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Awadh regions are participating in the 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg' at a school in the Chiutaha area of the city. A senior Sangh office-bearer told the agency that the RSS chief provided suggestions to the volunteers on increasing the number of Sangh branches and expanding the organisation. "He also emphasised on the expansion of various projects undertaken by the Sangh."

In his address, the RSS chief put emphasis on the social responsibility of volunteers and also discussed the role the Sangh played in facing national challenges. During his five-day stay, the RSS chief will hold separate meetings with volunteers and trainers.

On Monday, Bhagwat addressed a gathering of RSS trainees at the concluding programme of organisation's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya' at Nagpur, where he had expressed concern over the Manipur situation. He expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the northeastern state must be considered with priority.

The RSS chief said conflict in various places and in society was not good. He stressed on unity among all communities in the country, which he said was very diverse though people understand it is one and not separate. "Manipur is waiting for peace for the last one year. There was peace in Manipur 10 years ago. It felt like gun culture had finished there. But the state has suddenly seen violence," he said.

"The situation in Manipur will have to be considered with priority. There is a need to get over election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation," Bhagwat asserted, adding that the unrest either got triggered or was triggered, but Manipur was burning and people were facing its extreme heat.

During the address, Bhagwat also spoke on the election campaign, which according to him was shrill. He said that a true 'sevak' is not arrogant and serves the people by maintaining dignity. "A true 'sevak' maintains dignity. He follows the decorum while working. He does not have the arrogance to say 'I did this work'. Only that person can be called a true 'sevak')," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief suggested that decorum was not maintained by both sides during the poll campaign. He lamented that even the RSS was dragged into it. "The way in which people abuse each other, misuse technology, and spread fake news during election campaigns is not right," he added.

Latching on to Bhagwat's remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him whether he would visit Manipur now. "Mohan Bhagwat has said that Manipur is burning. He has at least said this after a year. Will the prime minister and home minister not go there?" Thackeray asked.

(With inputs from PTI)