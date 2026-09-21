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‘It was inappropriate…’: IIT-B apologises for earlier statement, says Director has not resigned

‘It was inappropriate…’: IIT-B apologises for earlier statement, says Director has not resigned

IIT-B in a follow-up post said that Director Shireesh Kedare has not resigned, and any news about his resignation is false.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 12:59 PM IST
‘It was inappropriate…’: IIT-B apologises for earlier statement, says Director has not resignedIIT Bombay issues second statement, apologises for first statement

IIT-B student death: IIT Bombay has apologised for the earlier statement it issued with regards to the death of 22-year-old Sahil Ravindra Wakode, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering. IIT-B said it was inappropriate of them to have characterised the details of Wakode’s death.

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“We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil. The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities. In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process,” it said.

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IIT-B in a follow-up post said that Director Shireesh Kedare has not resigned, and any news about his resignation is false. This clarification came after the director said he would resign but will follow the process.

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The institute has agreed to 18-point demands made by the students in the wake of Wakode’s death.

IIT-B STATEMENT

In its earlier statement, the institute said that Wakode died by suicide. “The Institute expresses its deep and heartfelt condolences to the student's family, kith and kin,” it said, adding that the student was found using a mobile phone in the exam hall.

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It said that Wakode was found uploading the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers. No disciplinary action was initiated, the matter was discussed between the student and the instructor, and the student was assured that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career, IIT-B revealed. However, the student was found dead in his room in the evening.

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IIT-B said it is extending support to the student's family and friends, classmates, faculty members and others affected by this tragic incident. 

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Published on: Sep 21, 2026 12:58 PM IST
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