‘It was inappropriate…’: IIT-B apologises for earlier statement, says Director has not resigned

IIT-B student death: IIT Bombay has apologised for the earlier statement it issued with regards to the death of 22-year-old Sahil Ravindra Wakode, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering. IIT-B said it was inappropriate of them to have characterised the details of Wakode’s death.
“We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil. The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities. In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process,” it said.