‘It was inappropriate…’: IIT-B apologises for earlier statement, says Director has not resigned

MUST READ | IIT-B prof to be summoned by police; Director signs 18-point charter amid students’ demands

IIT-B in a follow-up post said that Director Shireesh Kedare has not resigned, and any news about his resignation is false. This clarification came after the director said he would resign but will follow the process.

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Director IIT Bombay has NOT resigned.

We categorically state that the related news is false. https://t.co/Prxomzm7Ux — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) September 21, 2026

The institute has agreed to 18-point demands made by the students in the wake of Wakode’s death.

IIT-B STATEMENT

In its earlier statement, the institute said that Wakode died by suicide. “The Institute expresses its deep and heartfelt condolences to the student's family, kith and kin,” it said, adding that the student was found using a mobile phone in the exam hall.

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It said that Wakode was found uploading the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers. No disciplinary action was initiated, the matter was discussed between the student and the instructor, and the student was assured that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career, IIT-B revealed. However, the student was found dead in his room in the evening.

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IIT-B said it is extending support to the student's family and friends, classmates, faculty members and others affected by this tragic incident.

