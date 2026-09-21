IPO rush at D-st: Varmora, Moneyview, Elevate Campuses among 7 issues to raise over 4,900 crore

All these seven IPOs have been announced officially so far, with more issues might be announced soon. Tuesday, September 22, will see one IPO opening, while as many as four issues will open for subscription on Wednesday. The other two IPOs will open for subscription on Thursday. Here are the key details of these seven primary offerings kicking off this week:



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Varmora Granito IPO

The IPO of Varmora Granito will open for subscription on Tuesday, September 22 and can be subscribed until Thursday, September 24. The manufacturer and marketer of ceramic and vitrified tiles is eyeing to raise a total of Rs 708 crore from its IPO, which will be sold in the range of Rs 140-148 per share with a lot size of 101 equity shares and multiples thereafter.



Elevate Campuses IPO

The Rs 2,100-crore IPO of Elevate Campuses will open on September 23 and remain available for subscription until September 25. The company operates in education infrastructure, with a business focused on owning, operating and managing on-campus student accommodation for higher education institutions, besides owning K-12 school assets. Its shares will be offered at Rs 343-362 apiece, with a minimum bid of 41 shares.

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ArMee Infotech IPO

ArMee Infotech is set to launch its IPO from September 23 to September 25, with the IT infrastructure solutions and managed services company looking to raise Rs 300 crore. The issue has been priced in the range of Rs 350-375 per share, while investors can bid for a minimum of 40 shares and in multiples thereafter.



Swastika Infra IPO

Investors can subscribe to the Swastika Infra IPO between September 23 and September 25. The EPC solutions provider, which focuses on power transmission and distribution, has fixed a price band of Rs 175-185 per share and a lot size of 81 shares. The company plans to raise Rs 161 crore through the issue.



Adroit Industries (India) IPO

Adroit Industries (India) is looking to raise Rs 151 crore through its IPO, which will be open for bidding from September 23 to September 25. The manufacturer and supplier of propeller shafts and torque-transmission components has set the price band at Rs 126-134 per share. The minimum lot comprises 111 equity shares.



A-One Steels India IPO

A-One Steels India will hit the primary market with its IPO on September 24, with the issue remaining open through September 28. The company aims to mobilise Rs 405 crore, with its shares available in the Rs 385-405 price range. Retail investors can bid for at least 37 shares in one lot.

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Moneyview IPO

Digital lending platform Moneyview will open its IPO for subscription on September 24, with bidding closing on September 28. The issue size stands at Rs 1,092 crore, while the price band has been fixed at Rs 32-34 per share. The minimum application lot is 441 shares. Moneyview is backed by global investors including Accel, Tiger Global and Ribbit Capital.



Listings due this week

As many as six companies will be listed due later this week. Manika Plastech already made its stock market debut on Monday, while companies like Hero Motors, SS Retail and Jindal Supreme (India) will make their stock market debut on Wednesday. NSE and Sonaselection India, whose IPOs shall close on Monday, will be listed at the exchange/exchanges on Thursday, September 24.

The recent activity in IPOs and OFS reflects investors evaluating opportunities across both markets, particularly on the basis of valuations, business fundamentals, and growth prospects. The recent consolidation in equities and elevated valuations in parts of the broader market call for greater selectivity, said Payal V Pandya, VP of Research at Bajaj Broking Privé.

The current environment calls for a balanced and disciplined approach, with greater emphasis on companies with strong balance sheets, sustainable earnings growth and reasonable valuations. Investors should remain diversified, avoid excessive concentration in overheated segments and assess opportunities based on their risk appetite and investment horizon," she said.