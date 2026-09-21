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SAIL likely to hike steel prices again, say sources

SAIL likely to hike steel prices again, say sources

The latest proposed increase is being attributed to higher input costs and stronger demand following the monsoon season.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 1:05 PM IST
SAIL likely to hike steel prices again, say sourcesThe proposed hike is expected to cover both flat and long steel products.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is likely to raise steel prices again by around Rs 1,000 per tonne in the coming weeks, Business Today Television (BTTV) has learnt from sources.

The proposed hike is expected to cover both flat and long steel products.

SAIL had raised prices of flat products by Rs 1,100 per tonne last week, sources said.

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The latest proposed increase is being attributed to higher input costs and stronger demand following the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Metal sub-index was trading in the red on Monday even as the broader domestic equity benchmarks moved higher.

Shares of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco), JSW Steel Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd declined by up to 3.66 per cent at last check.

The company has not yet made an official announcement regarding the latest proposed hike.

Steel prices are closely watched by producers and downstream industries, given their impact on input costs and demand across sectors such as construction, infrastructure and automobiles.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 1:02 PM IST
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