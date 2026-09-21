The initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), which opened for subscription last Thursday, continued to receive a strong response on the final day of bidding. The issue concluded on September 21, 2026 (Monday). It had a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per share and comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 22,562 crore.
On Day 3, the issue received 50,47,38,088 bids against 8,86,42,911 shares on offer, translating into a 5.69 times subscription. The employee reserved portion was subscribed 2.37 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) category saw 6.54 times subscription and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment received a whopping 12.68 times subscription. The retail portion was subscribed 1.37 times, BSE data showed. At the upper price band of Rs 1,785 per share, the total bids were worth around Rs 90,095 crore.