'It was only after the Covid-19 vaccination...': Shreyas Talpade hints THIS reason for his heart attack

Shreyas Talpade, known for his role in "Golmaal Again," discussed the chance of his cardiac arrest last year being a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine in an interview.

In a interview with Lehren Retro, Shreyas mentioned that, considering his health, he now acknowledges he cannot completely dismiss the possibility. He shared that after receiving the COVID vaccine, he began feeling fatigued and tired.

Speaking with Lehren Retro, Shreyas said, "I don't smoke. I'm not really a regular drinker, I drink perhaps once a month. No tobacco, yes, my cholesterol was a little high, which I was told is normal these days. I was taking medication for that, and it had come down reasonably. So, if all the factors--no diabetes, no blood pressure, nothing, then what could be the reason?”

He continued, “I would not negate the theory. It was only after the Covid-19 vaccination is when I started experiencing some fatigue and tiredness. There has to be some amount of truth, and we cannot negate the theory. Maybe it is Covid or the vaccine, but there is something associated post that...It is very unfortunate because we genuinely don't know what we have taken inside our bodies. We went with the flow and trusted the companies. I never heard of such incidents before Covid-19."

Shreyas, who faced a significant heart attack last year, is now in much better health and has resumed his shooting schedule.

Discussing vaccine side effects, he mentioned, "We trusted major companies because we hadn't heard of such incidents before. It was only after COVID-19 that news and videos of people collapsing without any apparent reason started surfacing. This is quite alarming."

On December 14, 2022, Shreyas experienced a major heart attack while filming his upcoming movie, 'Welcome to the Jungle'. He felt discomfort and was quickly taken to Mumbai's Bellevue Hospital, where he underwent angioplasty. Fortunately, he has recuperated from the incident and has resumed filming.