'It'd wash away her make-up...': Congress Himachal MLA makes sexist remarks against Kangana Ranaut, stir up fresh controversy

Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi has sparked controversy with his recent remarks targeting actor-politician Kangana Ranaut. During a session of the state Assembly, Negi criticized Ranaut's public appearance, saying, "Without any make-up, people would not be able to recognise her."

Negi's comments came in the wake of Ranaut's social media posts featuring images from her visit to flood-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh. The region has been severely impacted by recent heavy rains and flooding, which have resulted in the deaths of at least 153 people and inflicted an estimated Rs 1,271 crore in damage.

In his speech, Negi claimed that Ranaut visited the state only when conditions were favourable, and not during the severe weather or when casualties were reported in her Mandi constituency. He alleged that Ranaut's reluctance to visit during adverse conditions was due to concerns over her appearance, stating, "She did not want to come while it was raining since it would wash away her make-up." Negi went further, making disparaging remarks about Ranaut’s appearance without make-up, implying that she would be unrecognizable.

Negi accused Ranaut of showing "crocodile tears" during her visit, suggesting that her display of concern was insincere and timed to coincide with improved conditions.

The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit has condemned Negi's remarks, labeling them as "insulting towards women." This criticism follows earlier disputes between Negi and Ranaut, including Negi's condemnation of her controversial comments about the farmers' protests, which he argued could incite law and order issues. On August 27, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a resolution supported by Congress to denounce Ranaut's statements, highlighting ongoing tensions surrounding her public remarks.

Negi’s comments have intensified the debate over Ranaut’s role and statements regarding the current crisis in Himachal Pradesh, reflecting broader political and social controversies.