‘Emergency’ release: Makers of Kangana Ranaut’s movie approach Bombay HC for censor certificate

Makers of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie, ‘Emergency’, have now approached the Bombay High Court seeking an official copy of the film’s certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

This comes amid delays in releasing the film as the CBFC has not issued the required certification.

In its appeal, co-makers Zee Studios has claimed that despite being informed of the film’s certification on August 29, CBFC is yet to provide a formal copy of the certification, as mentioned in a report in Bar and Bench.

The plea would be heard by a bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla.

Meanwhile, the CBFC had earlier informed the Madhya Pradesh High Court that they are yet to grant the censor certificate to the movie. It said that Kangana Ranaut’s film was still under consideration and will not be released on September 6.

Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ movie was granted the certification, which was then subsequently held back due to objections, the CBFC told the MP High Court, adding that the certificate was emailed but the physical copy was never posted.

Zee’s plea stated that the withholding of a certification contravenes the Cinematograph Act that mandates that certification must be communicated in a prescribed format within five days of submission. Zee argues that without this certification, they will be unable to screen the film, causing irreparable harm and violating their fundamental rights to free speech and the right to carry on profession under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(g).

‘Emergency’ is a biographical political drama that explores the turmoil in 1975. Kangana Ranaut plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as well as is the director, writer and co-producer of the film.