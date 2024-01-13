‘It’s false’: Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati refutes differences among four Shankaracharyas

Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati on Saturday clarified the stance of the four Shankaracharyas regarding the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Contrary to reports suggesting discord among the spiritual leaders, he said that there are no differences between them concerning the Ram Temple.

This declaration came amidst a backdrop of controversy where top Sanatan Dharma gurus, including the Shankaracharyas, had rejected invitations to the temple's inauguration ceremony scheduled for January 22.

In a video shared by ANI, when a journalist asked him about the difference of opinion among four Shankaracharyas, he said, "There are no differences between the four Shankaracharyas over Ram Temple, it's false..."

It was reported that the four Shankaracharyas—Swami Nischalananda Saraswati of Puri, Swami Avimukteshwaranand of Jyotishpeeth, Shankaracharya Bharati Teerth, and Shankaracharya Sadanand Saraswati—had expressed their displeasure over the manner in which the ceremony was being conducted. Specifically, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati pointed out that the ceremony had taken on a political color, which deviated from the scriptural guidelines necessary for such a sacred ritual.

Earlier this week, Swami Nishchalanand Saraswati Shankaracharya stated that he would not attend the Ram Mandir event because it violated the scriptures, adding that the celebration had devolved into a political spectacle.

Scheduled for January 22, the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple will witness the commencement of rituals starting from January 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to be the chief guest at this monumental event, which is expected to draw thousands of attendees, including celebrities, saints, and politicians.

