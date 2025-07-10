'It's legal, not spiritual': China explains why it controls next Dalai Lama process

China has reiterated its claim over the reincarnation process of Living Buddhas, including the Dalai Lama, saying such matters fall under lawful state oversight. In a detailed statement issued on Thursday, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said, "The Chinese government implements a policy of freedom of religious belief, follows a policy of respecting and protecting the reincarnation of Living Buddhas. It upholds this tradition in accordance with the law - a position supported by religious communities and worshipers."

Xu's remarks come amid growing interest in the succession of the current Dalai Lama, who has repeatedly stated that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust — founded by his office in 2015 — will have the authority to identify his reincarnation. China has maintained that it alone will recognise any future Dalai Lama under what it describes as an established legal and religious framework.

Responding to criticism that an atheist Communist Party has no legitimacy to oversee religious matters like reincarnation, Xu wrote: "Some have claimed that the atheist Communist Party of China has no say or sway on reincarnation. In fact, the vast majority of countries and regions worldwide have long implemented the separation of religion and politics. Secular governments manage religious affairs in accordance with laws and regulations, safeguarding the lawful rights and interests of religious believers."

Clarifying China's official procedure, he added: "The search for and identification of the reincarnated soul boy are carried out by monasteries and Buddhist organisations in strict accordance with religious traditions. The government only regulates religious affairs that involve national and public interests. The government's primary role is performing administrative duties of review and approval, rather than directly identifying a reincarnated soul boy. The government does not interfere in internal religious affairs."

Xu also explained China's long-standing oversight of major Buddhist reincarnations: "Living Buddhas are the main administrators of temples and are worshiped by the religious believers. In the old theocratic system, Living Buddhas also held high political and economic powers with significant influence over the entire Tibetan society. Therefore, successive Chinese governments have all attached great importance to the administration of the reincarnation systems of Living Buddhas, especially those of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Erdeni and other prominent Living Buddhas."

The Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile in India since fleeing Chinese rule in 1959, has insisted that his reincarnation will not be born in any territory under Chinese control.

In an interview with PTI, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu echoed this position. "The next Dalai Lama will be born in a free world,” he said, adding, “Yes, definitely not from China because there is no democracy there."

Khandu, a Buddhist himself, said: “There is no point now in speculating where he will be born... There is only one clarity, which His Holiness has perhaps said in an interview, that the next Dalai Lama will be born in a free world."