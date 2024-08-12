'It's NDA govt...won't allow any injustice to minorities': Ajit Pawar on Waqf Bill

BJP ally and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Monday said that his party will now allow any injustice to Muslims in the Waqf Board Bill. "NCP has decided that if you (Muslims) have any concerns regarding this bill, then we will listen to your concerns. We will not let any injustice happen to minorities. I appeal to you all to not believe in any rumours. We will not let injustice happen to anyone," he said while speaking at NCP's Jan Sanman Yatra in Dhule.

Ajit Pawar said the NDA government in the Centre has MPs from Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, Nitish Kumar's JDU, Chirag Paswan's LJP, and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. "NCP also has 3 MPs...we will discuss this (Bill). And this is our promise that we will not allow any injustice to minorities."

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Speaking at NCP Jan Sanman Yatra in Dhule, NCP leader & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says," Central government has brought a new bill (Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024)...This bill has been sent to JPC comprising of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs...NCP has decided… pic.twitter.com/ziJRoktNjT — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2024

Earlier this month, the Centre brought the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, seeking to restrict unchallenged power given to the waqf boards. However, opposition parties opposed the Bill, saying it was an attempt to target Muslims. Following a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, the Bill was referred to a joint committee of Parliament.

Not just the opposition, some BJP allies have also raised concerns and want a detailed discussion on the Bill. While TDP and JDU, two major allies of the NDA backed the Bill in the Lower House, a report suggested that the support was conditional as these parties wanted the bill to be referred to a joint committee.

The Indian Express reported that several BJP allies, including the TDP, Jana Sena Party, and Chirag Paswan's LJP, advised the government to avoid rushing the bill through without thorough consultation. They called for broader discussions with all parties before proceeding.

While the LJP remained non-committal on the bill, the TDP, JSP, and other allies such as the JD(U) and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) voiced their support during the parliamentary session.

An MP from one of the parties advocating for the bill's referral to a committee confirmed that their support was conditional on this step. "The government assured us that the legislation would be sent to a parliamentary committee for wider consultation. So we agreed to support the bill," the MP said.

TDP MP G.M. Harish Balayogi expressed his party's support for the bill in the House but acknowledged the importance of sending it to a parliamentary panel. "I appreciate the government's intent in bringing this bill. The purpose of Waqf land donors must be protected. When purpose and power are misused, it is the government's responsibility to introduce reforms and transparency. If wider consultations are needed to dispel misconceptions and educate members on the bill's intent, we have no objection to referring it to a select committee," Balayogi said as per The Indian Express.