Waqf Bill issue: Gaurav Gogoi, Owaisi, Kalyan Banerjee among 21 MPs selected for JPC

On Friday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju proposed the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to scrutinize the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The proposal includes the names of 21 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) and also calls for the Rajya Sabha to recommend 10 members to be part of the committee.

The House approved Rijiju's proposal, moving the bill into the next phase of legislative review.

The 21 MPs from the Lok Sabha selected to serve on the JPC include Jagdambika Pal, Nishikant Dubey, Tejasvi Surya, Aparajita Sarangi, Sanjay Jaiswal, Dilip Saikia, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, DK Aruna, Gourav Gogoi, Imran Masood, Mohammad Jawed, Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi, Kalyan Banerjee, A Raja, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Dileshwar Kamait, Arvind Sawant, Suresh Gopinath, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, Arun Bharti, and Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced by Rijiju in the Lok Sabha on August 8, where it was immediately met with significant opposition. Following a heated debate, the bill was referred to the JPC. The government defended the bill, stating that it does not intend to interfere with the functioning of mosques. However, the opposition has accused the government of targeting Muslims and attacking the Constitution.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal condemned the bill, calling it "a draconian law and a fundamental attack on the Constitution."

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi also voiced strong opposition, arguing that the bill violates Articles 14, 15, and 25 of the Constitution. "This bill is both discriminatory and arbitrary," Owaisi said, adding that the central government is dividing the nation rather than uniting it. "This bill is evidence that you are an enemy of Muslims," he stated.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee is expected to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the end of the first week of the next parliamentary session, marking the next crucial step in the legislative process for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.