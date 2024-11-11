Jadavpur University Professor found murdered with throat slit in Uttarakhand hotel

A tragic incident has unfolded in Uttarakhand, where a professor from Jadavpur University was found dead in a hotel room. The deceased, identified as Mainak Pal, was found with his throat slit.

The body of Mainak Pal, a professor in the Philosophy Department, was found on November 8 in the washroom of a hotel with deep cuts on his neck and hands, according to police sources.

Pal, who is survived by his wife, daughter, and parents, was supposed to return on November 8. When his family couldn't reach him, they contacted the hotel, and staff broke into his room, where they found his body.

The preliminary autopsy report from the Uttarakhand Police suggests the possibility of suicide, but a detailed report is still awaited, according to a university official.

In a condolence message, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) remembered Pal as a talented teacher and researcher with a wide range of interests. "We are in deep shock upon hearing about his death," said Partha Pratim Roy, the association's general secretary.

The professor's body is expected to arrive in Kolkata by Sunday evening.

"Pal was a beloved figure and well-liked by both students and colleagues. He went to Uttarakhand with two friends and was scheduled to return on Friday. We are still struggling to come to terms with this devastating news. The entire JU community is in shock," Roy added.

Pal had previously worked at two government colleges and was an associate professor at Presidency University in 2022 before joining Jadavpur University.