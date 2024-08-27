'Jail party' row: Renukaswamy murder accused actor Darshan to be transferred to another prison

A Bengaluru court has ordered the relocation of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, along with other co-accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, to various prisons across Karnataka.

This decision follows the emergence of a viral video depicting Thoogudeepa seemingly enjoying leisure time behind Parappana Agrahara Central Prison bars, where he was seen with a beverage and a cigarette.

As per the court's directive, Thoogudeepa will be transferred from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara facility to the Ballari jail. Meanwhile, Pavitra Gowda, a co-accused in the case and rumoured girlfriend of the actor, will remain at Parappana Agrahara Prison.

The controversial video shows Thoogudeepa in a park-like area of the prison, accompanied by several inmates, including a notorious history-sheeter, identified as Wilson Garden Naga.

In response to the uproar caused by the video, the Congress-led state government has suspended nine prison officials, including Chief Jail Superintendent V. Seshumurthy and Jail Superintendent Mallikarjun Swamy.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged the failure of prison officials, stating, "There has been a lapse on the part of the officers concerned. We have already suspended seven officers. A few more will also be suspended. I have told the Home Minister G Parameshwara to visit the place and remove those who facilitated."

Thoogudeepa, Gowda, and 15 others were arrested in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old auto driver. Renukaswamy was found dead near a flyover in Bengaluru on June 9. Authorities allege that he was kidnapped and murdered by a gang at Thoogudeepa's instigation following offensive messages sent to Gowda on social media, prompting a deadly response from the accused.

The investigation in the case are still ongoing.