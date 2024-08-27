scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
'Jail party' row: Renukaswamy murder accused actor Darshan to be transferred to another prison

Feedback

'Jail party' row: Renukaswamy murder accused actor Darshan to be transferred to another prison

This decision follows the emergence of a viral video depicting Thoogudeepa seemingly enjoying leisure time behind Parappana Agrahara Central Prison bars, where he was seen with a beverage and a cigarette

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case. Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case.

A Bengaluru court has ordered the relocation of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, along with other co-accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, to various prisons across Karnataka.

This decision follows the emergence of a viral video depicting Thoogudeepa seemingly enjoying leisure time behind Parappana Agrahara Central Prison bars, where he was seen with a beverage and a cigarette.

Related Articles

As per the court's directive, Thoogudeepa will be transferred from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara facility to the Ballari jail. Meanwhile, Pavitra Gowda, a co-accused in the case and rumoured girlfriend of the actor, will remain at Parappana Agrahara Prison.

The controversial video shows Thoogudeepa in a park-like area of the prison, accompanied by several inmates, including a notorious history-sheeter, identified as Wilson Garden Naga.

In response to the uproar caused by the video, the Congress-led state government has suspended nine prison officials, including Chief Jail Superintendent V. Seshumurthy and Jail Superintendent Mallikarjun Swamy.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged the failure of prison officials, stating, "There has been a lapse on the part of the officers concerned. We have already suspended seven officers. A few more will also be suspended. I have told the Home Minister G Parameshwara to visit the place and remove those who facilitated."

Thoogudeepa, Gowda, and 15 others were arrested in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old auto driver. Renukaswamy was found dead near a flyover in Bengaluru on June 9. Authorities allege that he was kidnapped and murdered by a gang at Thoogudeepa's instigation following offensive messages sent to Gowda on social media, prompting a deadly response from the accused.

The investigation in the case are still ongoing.

Published on: Aug 27, 2024, 9:24 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement