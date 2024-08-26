Karnataka suspends 7 jail officials over 'VIP treatment' to Kannada actor Darshan accused of Renukaswamy murder

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said seven prison officials have been suspended after a photo and a video involving murder-accused actor Darshan Thoogudeepa went viral on social media.

Kannada actor Darshan, who is serving remand in the Renukaswamy murder case, was purpotedly seen getting special treatment in Bengaluru prison.

“Yesterday evening our officers went to the prison and inquired. Based on the inquiry, seven officers have been suspended. This is a serious security lapse, it not be repeated,” Parameshwara said.

The minister’s comments came after a purported photo showed the actor smoking a cigarette hanging out with three others -- criminal Wilson Garden Naga, Nagaraj, the actor's manager and co-accused and Kulla Seena, another inmate -- in Parappana Agrahara Central jail.

Darshan, who is currently in judicial custody in the Renukaswamy murder case, is seen in a relaxed mood, sitting on a chair, holding a cigarette and a coffee cup, in an open space. Darshan is currently lodged. Visuals have also emerged of Darshan talking to someone over a video call.

Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor Darshan, had sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, which enraged Darshan allegedly leading to the murder oof the 33-year-old. Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 other associates were arrested over murder charges.

Renukaswamys body was found near a stormwater drain on June 9. According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries. Renukaswamy was allegedly tortured and murdered in a shed in RR Nagar.

Police said Gowda, who is accused number one, was the “major cause” for Renukaswamy’s murder. They claimed that it has been proved from the probe that she instigated the other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime herself.