Jairam Ramesh hits out at PM Modi, says 'no 'lehar' only 'zehar' in Modi's language'

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that he uses divisive language on 'Hindu-Muslim and mangalsutra' in his rallies. He further mentioned that PM Modi is just confused and there is no 'lehar' (wave) but only 'zehar' (poison) in the his language.

"It is clear from PM Modi's language that he is confused... sometimes he talks about Hindu-Muslim, Muslim League, and Mangalsutra," the Congress leader said at an election rally in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar.

"There is no 'lehar' only 'zehar' in the PM's language," he added.

Ramesh pointed out that Modi has realised that youth, farmers, women, labours and backward classes are not happy with him and his administration. "He has realised that the farmers, youth, labourers, women and backward classes are upset with him. This election is extremely important for us," he said.

Taking to X, Jairam Ramesh asked PM Modi to answer a few questions on his disasters in Varanasi. “After spending Rs 20,000 crore, why has the Ganga gotten dirtier? Why has the PM abandoned the Varanasi villages he had “adopted"? Why is the PM determined to destroy Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy in Varanasi?"

He further accused PM Modi of following Godse's ideology instead of Mahatma Gandhi's, claiming that PM Modi was dismantling the Sarwa Sewa Sangh, a Gandhian institute initiated by Acharya Vinobha Bhave. He alleged that the revered campus was taken over by the Indian Railways in August 2023.

PM Modi submitted his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14, accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and four mandated proposers.