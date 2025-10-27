Jaishankar calls for zero tolerance on terrorism, maritime focus in ASEAN ties by 2026

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, sharing India’s views on global challenges, regional cooperation, and peace efforts. The Summit, which marks its 20th year, brings together leaders from 18 Asia-Pacific countries, including India, the US, China, Japan, and ASEAN members, to discuss political, security, and economic issues.

At the start of his speech, Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings on the Summit’s anniversary and welcomed Timor Leste, which joined the forum for the first time.

Timor Leste, also known as East Timor, is a small island nation in Southeast Asia located on the eastern half of Timor Island, between Indonesia and Australia. It gained independence from Indonesia in 2002, becoming Asia’s youngest nation

Describing the current global scenario as “complicated,” Jaishankar spoke about unreliable supply chains, restricted market access, and increasing competition over technology and natural resources. “Energy trade is increasingly constricted, with resulting market distortions. Principles are applied selectively, and what is preached is not necessarily practiced,” he said.

He said the world must find new ways to adapt to these realities, adding that “adjustments will be made, new opportunities will emerge, and resilient solutions will be devised.” Emphasizing competitiveness, technology, digitization, and connectivity as key drivers of progress, he noted that multipolarity “is not just here to stay but to grow.”

Speaking of global conflicts, Jaishankar said wars have created deep human suffering while threatening energy flows, food security, and global trade. He reiterated India’s support for the Gaza peace plan and called for an early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

On terrorism, he urged countries to adopt a united stance, saying the world must show “zero tolerance” and that “the right of defence against terrorism can never be compromised.”

Reaffirming India’s commitment to regional cooperation, Jaishankar highlighted India’s support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. He announced that 2026 will be celebrated as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, with events including a Maritime Heritage Festival at Lothal in Gujarat and a conference on maritime security cooperation.

Addressing Myanmar, he reminded the Summit that India acted as a “first responder” during the March earthquake and noted progress on the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway. He also raised concerns over online scam centres in the region that have trapped Indian citizens.

Jaishankar closed his address by reaffirming India’s commitment to the Summit’s goals, saying the forum plays a vital role in advancing “peace, progress, and prosperity.