Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
india
Jaishankar hosts meeting with BRICS foreign ministers in NY despite US threat, calls for UNSC reform

Jaishankar hosts meeting with BRICS foreign ministers in NY despite US threat, calls for UNSC reform

Addressing the gathering, Jaishankar said, "When multilateralism is under stress, BRICS has stood firm as a strong voice of reason and constructive change"

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 27, 2025 8:38 AM IST
Jaishankar hosts meeting with BRICS foreign ministers in NY despite US threat, calls for UNSC reformAt BRICS meet, Jaishankar warns against protectionism, stresses peace and diplomacy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday convened a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in New York, underscoring the bloc’s role as a stabilising force in global affairs and a key platform for strengthening multilateralism.

Addressing the gathering, Jaishankar said, “when multilateralism is under stress, BRICS has stood firm as a strong voice of reason and constructive change.” He stressed that the group must remain committed to peacebuilding, dialogue, diplomacy, and adherence to international law in an increasingly turbulent environment.

Advertisement

“In a turbulent world, BRICS must reinforce the message of peacebuilding, dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to international law,” Jaishankar also wrote on X.

Calling for institutional reforms, he said, “BRICS must amplify its collective call for a comprehensive reform of the principal organs of the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council,” reiterating the bloc’s longstanding demand for more representative and effective global governance.

On the economic front, Jaishankar warned against protectionist trends. “As rising protectionism, tariff volatility and non-tariff barriers impact trade flows, BRICS must defend the multilateral trading system,” he said. He further emphasised that “technology and innovation would define the next phase of BRICS cooperation.”

Advertisement

Outlining India’s agenda as current Chair, Jaishankar noted, “India's Chairship will focus on food and energy security, climate change, and sustainable development through digital transformation, startups, innovation, and strengthened development partnerships.”

Published on: Sep 27, 2025 8:38 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today