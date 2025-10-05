India is working to resolve trade frictions with the United States as tariffs imposed on Indian exports remain unresolved, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said on October 5, calling the duties “unfair” and urging a balanced understanding between the two nations.

Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave (KEC 2025), Jaishankar stated that India and the United States had yet to “reach a landing ground” in ongoing trade negotiations. “We have issues with the United States today — mainly that we haven’t yet reached a landing ground in our trade discussions. This has led to certain tariffs being levied on us, which we have publicly said are unfair,” said Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs.

The tariffs, first imposed under former US President Donald Trump, include a 25% duty on Indian shipments and an additional 25% levy tied to India’s purchase of Russian oil. Jaishankar noted that Washington’s approach was inconsistent, given that “other countries, even those with more adversarial relations with Russia,” have continued to source energy from Moscow without similar penalties.

India has already completed five rounds of negotiations with Washington for a prospective Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), the latest concluding in late September. Jaishankar said an eventual understanding with the US was essential given the size of its market and its trade influence. “At the end of the day, there has to be a trade understanding with the United States because it is the world’s largest market, and also because much of the world has reached this understanding,” he said. “It has to be an understanding where our bottom lines, our red lines are respected.”

Highlighting India’s broader diplomatic strategy, Jaishankar described New Delhi’s current approach as one of “multi-alignment,” balancing multiple partnerships without exclusivity. “The posture that India adopts is to have as many productive relationships as possible. But to make sure that none of them are exclusive and result in the denial of opportunities in other relationships,” he said.

Jaishankar also addressed the volatile global environment, describing the coming years as a test of resilience for all nations. “We have laid a very solid foundation in the last decade. I think these five years, given the international environment, will test us like it will test every other country in the world,” he said. “But I think it is a test where we approach it with a degree of confidence, firmness and hope.”

He underscored how global competition has expanded into new areas. “In recent years, we’ve seen a completely new level in the application of sanctions, even the seizure of sovereign assets,” Jaishankar said. “The rise of crypto, and competition for rare earths and critical minerals have become major factors shaping global rivalries.”

Turning to energy geopolitics, Jaishankar observed that the United States’ shift from energy dependence to energy export power had transformed its strategic posture. “One of the big changes in recent years is that the United States, which for decades worried about its external energy dependence, has not only become self-sufficient but is now a significant exporter of energy and has made it a key part of its strategic outlook,” he said.

He added that while the US has become a “champion of fossil fuels,” China has taken the lead in renewable energy. “Whichever path you take on renewables, all roads eventually lead there as well,” Jaishankar said.