Jaishankar's Pakistan visit: Foreign minister to join welcome dinner hosted by PM Shehbaz Sharif, Section 144 in Rawalpindi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to land in Pakistan on Tuesday evening for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet from October 15-16. He along with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin are likely to be among those joining the welcome dinner hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, The Times of India reported.

Related Articles

Jaishankar is unlikely to spend more than 24 hours in Pakistan before flying back to India. Ahead of Jaishankar's visit, the Punjab government in Pakistan has imposed Section 144 across Rawalpindi till October 17 to ensure law and order during the SCO summit, Geo TV reported.

Other security measures have also been put in place including tightening of security in the Adiala Jail, where former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been locked up. His supporters, family members or lawyers aren't allowed to meet him.

Shehbaz Sharif's government has also deployed troops from the Pakistan Army in Islamabad from October 15-17 to maintain law and order during the SCO summit. All marriage halls, restaurants and cafes will remain closed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for 5 days, Geo TV further said.

Police has also issued notices to traders and hotel owners, warning that violations of these restrictions would result in penalties. A day after Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan was confirmed, the fiery minister said that he was not going to discuss India's ties with Pakistan but to be a "good member" of the SCO.

"I am scheduled to go to Pakistan in the middle of this month, and that is for a meeting of the SCO Heads of Government... I'm not going there to discuss India-Pakistan relations. I'm going there to be a good member of the SCO but you know, since I'm a courteous and civil person, I will behave myself," the Minister said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), founded in 2001, focuses on fostering political, economic, and security collaboration across the region.

Apart from India, its member states include Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus, along with 16 other nations associated as observers or dialogue partners.