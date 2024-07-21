Jalabhishek Yatra: Internet, bulk SMS services temporarily suspended in Haryana's Nuh

The Haryana government has temporarily suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in the Nuh district for 24 hours, ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra.

According to an order from Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi, internet services in the district will be halted from 6 PM on Sunday until 6 PM on Monday.

Mobile internet and bulk SMS services are temporarily suspended in Nuh district till 22nd July, 18:00 hrs: Government of Haryana



The suspension order aims "to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors" via social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter. In response, the order said, the Nuh Police have implemented strict security measures to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Yatra.

Violence erupted in Nuh on July 31 last year when a mob tried to disrupt a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, resulting in the deaths of two home guards and injuries to at least 15 others, including several policemen. That same night, a mosque in Gurugram was attacked, leading to the death of its naib imam.

Following these incidents, at least five people were killed and many others were injured in the ensuing interfaith clashes.