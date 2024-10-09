'Jalebis delivered...but only Cash on Delivery': BJP celebrates thumping Haryana by sending jalebis to Rahul Gandhi

In a political plot twist worthy of a blockbuster, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned the tables in Haryana, dashing Congress's hopes for victory and achieving a stunning hat-trick! While pollsters had confidently predicted a Congress win, the results told a different story, and the BJP surged ahead as the day unfolded.

Related Articles

The excitement kicked off early when Congress workers, buoyed by optimistic exit polls, kicked off celebrations at their headquarters. Picture this: dhol beats reverberating through the air, enthusiastic party members dancing like nobody was watching, and jalebis flying around as they cheered for what they believed would be their triumphant moment. But as the votes continued to roll in, it became clear that the BJP was on the rise, turning the celebrations into a sweet but bittersweet affair.

As the BJP clinched victory, the term 'jalebi' quickly took over social media, trending like the latest viral meme. BJP supporters seized the opportunity to poke fun at Congress, and jalebis became the symbol of the party's unexpected comeback. Some party leaders took to social media, sharing pictures of themselves delighting in the sugary treat, while others got inventive, trying their hands at cooking jalebi in celebration of their monumental win.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी हरियाणा के समस्त कार्यकर्ताओं की तरफ से राहुल गांधी जी के लिए उनके घर पर जलेबी भिजवा दी है🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Xi8SaM7yBj — Haryana BJP (@BJP4Haryana) October 8, 2024

One particularly memorable moment came from an Assam BJP member, who made waves with a video of himself strutting into the Congress office in Lakhimpur, jalebi in hand, as if to say, “Here’s a sweet reminder of our victory!”

But the fun didn’t stop there! In a cheeky move, the Haryana BJP shared a screenshot of a food delivery order on X, showing a request for 1kg of jalebis from Bikanervala in Delhi’s Connaught Place, destined for none other than Rahul Gandhi’s home on Akbar Road. The order, marked for cash payment upon delivery, had the party's supporters buzzing with laughter. “On behalf of all the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party Haryana, jalebi has been sent to Rahul Gandhi’s home,” the caption read, sparking even more hilarity on social media.

The story actually began when, during a campaign, Rahul Gandhi, in a light-hearted moment, praised the jalebi from a local shop in Haryana, calling it the “best jalebi of my life” and suggesting it should be exported globally. His enthusiasm, however, became a prime target for BJP’s witty repartee. "Did you know jalebi isn’t made in factories?" BJP leaders were quick to point out, setting the stage for a friendly (but spicy) back-and-forth that captured the public's imagination.

So, there you have it—Haryana's election saga wrapped in a sweet, spiraled package of jalebi and political banter.