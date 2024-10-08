'Mitron, kha lo jalebi...': BJP trolls Rahul Gandhi over 'jalebi' fiasco as Congress faces 3rd defeat in Haryana polls

As the BJP made a stunning and unexpected comeback in the Haryana Assembly elections, social media exploded with memes centered around jalebi—a traditional Indian sweet. What seemed like an innocuous campaign moment where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised a local jalebi shop turned into viral fodder for BJP supporters, who used the comment as a symbol of Congress's overconfidence and eventual downfall in the state.

Days before the election results, Gandhi had shared an Instagram video expressing his love for the jalebi he tasted from the renowned Maturam’s Jalebi shop in Haryana. "I tasted jalebi in the car and immediately messaged my sister Priyanka, saying that today I’ve eaten the best jalebi of my life. I’m bringing a box for you too," he said in the video. Gandhi went further, suggesting that the sweet shop should open factories worldwide to make jalebi a global phenomenon.

The comment, intended as a lighthearted campaign moment, quickly gained traction on social media. However, as soon as the BJP started pulling ahead in the election results, the same statement became an ironic twist. BJP leaders and supporters took to social media to mock Gandhi, pointing out that jalebi isn’t made in factories but is traditionally handmade—a point they used to subtly jab at the Congress leader's perceived detachment from everyday realities.

Initially, as results began to trickle in on October 8, Congress workers celebrated, fully expecting a victory. Pollsters had predicted the Congress to cross the majority mark in the 90-seat Haryana Assembly, and early trends indicated the party’s dominance. Jubilant supporters gathered with dhols and began distributing jalebi in anticipation of a win. The streets outside Congress offices in Haryana and Delhi were filled with cheers, and the air was festive with hopes of ending BJP's reign in the state.

But as the counting progressed, the narrative shifted dramatically. By mid-morning, the BJP had overtaken Congress in the tally, securing more than 46 seats required for a majority. The anticipated Congress sweep turned into a shock defeat, with the BJP cementing its third consecutive term in Haryana. Congress’s early celebrations with jalebi became the subject of ridicule as BJP supporters jumped on the opportunity to turn the tables.

Social media was flooded with memes and posts, mostly from BJP supporters, who gleefully shared images of themselves eating jalebi, clearly taking a dig at the Congress leader’s earlier comment. Assam Minister Ashok Singhal led the charge, posting a photo of himself enjoying the sweet treat with the cheeky caption, “Mitron, Kha lo jalebi... Aaj Party hogi heavy” (Friends, eat jalebi… today the party will be big). Another Twitter user remarked, “Haryana elections turned out to be more twisted than jalebi itself. By the way, whoever makes the jalebi, only Modi ji will eat it in the end.”

What was supposed to be a light-hearted moment in the Congress campaign now symbolised their failed expectations. Gandhi's casual endorsement of the local sweet was recast as a metaphor for how quickly the political landscape can shift—something as sweet as a win can slip away just as quickly as it was anticipated.

The rapid turn of events also stoked a flurry of reactions from BJP leaders. Social media timelines were soon populated with pictures of BJP leaders distributing jalebi to their party workers and supporters. Memes abounded, ranging from playful to outright scornful, with one common theme—the BJP’s victory contrasted with Congress’s dashed hopes, all tied back to the innocent jalebi.

The sudden rise of the jalebi meme highlighted just how potent social media can be in shaping political narratives. What started as an impromptu comment by Rahul Gandhi soon became a rallying cry for BJP supporters celebrating their win. The sweet treat became a symbol of Congress’s fleeting confidence, giving BJP a fresh and light-hearted weapon to wield against their rivals.

As the Congress grappled with its defeat, many speculated about how the loss would impact its overall strategy. Although it was a regional election, the reverberations were likely to be felt beyond Haryana, especially as other crucial state elections, such as in Maharashtra, loom large on the horizon.

In the end, the jalebi that had been intended to symbolize a personal victory for Rahul Gandhi turned into a viral metaphor for the BJP’s triumph and Congress's crushing disappointment. What remained was not just the bittersweet aftermath of the results but a lesson in how quickly the winds can change in Indian politics—often in the most unexpected of ways.