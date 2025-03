Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: List of winners and constituencies

The National Conference and Congress alliance has done exceedingly well in the recently conducted Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024. The BJP has won 27 seats whereas the NC has bagged 39 so far, according to the ECI website.

The Congress has won on 6 seats whereas the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has won three assembly seats so far. Seven independents have also won in Jammu and Kashmir, the ECI further said. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Mehraj Malik has won the Doda seat.

Voting took place across the 90 constituencies of Jammu & Kashmir took place in three phases -- September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes is currently underway till 6pm. This was the first time that the union territory voted in an assembly poll since 2014 and also the first after abrogation of Article 370. A total of 1,031 candidates were in the fray in Jammu & Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir: List of constituencies and winners