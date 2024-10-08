Pulwama Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: PDP gets huge boost! Waheed Para wins old guard vs new guard battle

People's Democratic Party has got a huge boost in the Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections. Waheed Ur Rehman Para has won from the Pulwama assembly seat in southern Kashmir. Para trounced the National Conference veteran Mohammad Khalil Band by a margin of over 8,148 votes, as per the Election Commission of India.

Voting for J&K elections 2024 took place across 90 assembly seats in three phases -- phase 1 (September 18), phase 2 (September 25), and phase 3 (October 1). Counting of votes will take place and results for all 90 assembly constituencies in the state will be declared on October 8.

What worked for Waheed Para

Para is a young leader who has a significant support base among the youth in Pulwama, given his active engagement in promoting youth-related policies and dialogue. He is also popular among youth in Pulwama due to his work as the Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, where he worked on promoting sports and youth engagement across the region.

His work in the J&K Sports Council and appeal among youngsters could provide him an edge over his opponents. Besides this, he is also focused on development of the constituency, especially in areas such as education, employment, connectivity and infrastructure as well as economic development.

Apart from this, Para also has the sympathy factor going for him due to his arrest in 2020 in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and subsequent release. Many voters believed that Para's arrest was politically motivated and that he was a victim of political persecution.

As a whole, PDP's focus on peace process, reconciliation and engaging with the young Kashmiris' aspirations has struck a chord with many voters. Mohammad Khalil Band, on the other hand, benefitted immensely from organisational support.

He also played a key role in initiating development projects in the constituency such as improving infrastructure, roads, schools and public services. Moreover, the veteran was able to maintain a grip on NC loyalists in the constituency for decades.

His association with people, built on outreach and grassroots work, contributed to his appeal. Despite this, he represents the NC's older leadership and traditional leadership, something which has led to his waning popularity in the assembly seat.

The National Conference, which has traditionally had a strong presence in Pulwama, is now marred by internal friction. Moreover, the party's struggle to navigate political dynamics after the abrogation of Article 370 created a perception that the veteran leaders are not in sync with the contemporary voters' needs and aspirations.

While restoration of J&K"s special status under Article 370 is a key issue, a section of voters is likely to prioritise immediate concerns over larger political narratives.