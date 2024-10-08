Jammu & Kashmir Election Results 2024: Results in for all 90 seats! Omar Abdullah to become CM, BJP emerges second largest party

The electoral contest in Jammu & Kashmir was an exhilarating one between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition INDIA bloc. National Conference Vice President and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah risen like a phoenix from the ashes in the union territory.

Abdullah Jr is all set to take the oath as the Chief Minister for the second time. He won from both his assembly seats -- Budgam and Ganderbal. He also took a jab at the BJP, saying "those who sought to destroy us were decimated instead."

Results for all 90 assembly seats have been published by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Of these, the National Conference has won 42 seats. The Congress has won 6 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, has emerged as the second largest party with 29 seats. Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) has been completely routed, with the former CM's daughter Iltija Mufti losing from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat.

Three independents have also won in the recent J&K assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also won the Doda assembly seat. While the BJP was the largest party in the Jammu region, the National Conference emerged as the top performer in the Kashmir Valley.

The voting for 90 assembly seats in J&K took place in 3 phases -- September 18, 25, and October 1.

Overall voter turnout in the assembly elections 2024 stood at 63.88 per cent, an increase from the 58.58 per cent in Lok Sabha elections. The voter turnout this time was lower than 2014, when 65.52 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the assembly polls.

Sayeed died on January 7, 2016 due to multiple organ failure. Following this, J&K was placed under Governor's Rule for a brief period of time and Mehbooba Mufti was sworn is as the next Chief Minister of the state.

The government, however, could not complete its five-year term as the BJP withdrew its support, citing differences with the PDP on issues such as internal security. Ever since, Jammu & Kashmir has under Governor's Rule. Moreover, this is also the first assembly election in the union territory after the abrogation of Article 370, which provided special status to J&K, in 2019.