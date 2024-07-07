Jammu & Kashmir: Six terrorists killed, two Army soldiers die in action

Six terrorists were killed, and two Army soldiers lost their lives during ongoing operations by security forces in Kulgam district, south Kashmir, on Saturday afternoon.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces is currently taking place in the Frisal Chinnigam area of Kulgam district.

On Sunday, the bodies of two terrorists were found in Modergham village, bringing the total number of terrorists killed in the ongoing encounters to six.

In Modergam village, Kulgam, security forces launched a search operation based on intelligence about terrorists in the area. When the forces approached a house, the terrorists opened fire, injuring a soldier who later died in an Army hospital.

“Security forces received an input about the movement following which the target house was surrounded and from inside the house gunfire was drawn; the encounter is still going on in Chinnigam,” VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir, told reporters.

Meanwhile, an Army personnel was injured early Sunday when terrorists opened fire on a security post in Galuthi village, Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The attack occurred around 4 am at a Territorial Army sentry post, prompting the troops to retaliate. The exchange of fire lasted nearly half an hour, but the terrorists escaped into the nearby forest. A massive search operation was launched to find them.

Both operations are ongoing, and a tight cordon has been established around the area. These encounters are happening while the Amarnath Yatra is underway, and terror groups have threatened to target the pilgrimage.