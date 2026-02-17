Jammu & Kashmir reopens 14 Tourist destinations after security review, Which were closed since Pahalgam attack

Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir has received a major boost as authorities reopened 14 prominent tourist destinations that had been shut following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. The decision was taken after an extensive security assessment indicated improved conditions for visitors.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on monday ordered the immediate reopening of the sites across both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions. Nearly 50 tourist locations had been temporarily closed after the April 22 Pahalgam attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, most of them tourists.

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“After a thorough security review and discussions,” I have ordered the reopening of more tourist spots in the Kashmir and Jammu divisions, which were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure," the L-G's office said on X.

Allowing more destinations to resume tourism activities. With this latest phase, a total of 42 tourist spots across the Union Territory have now reopened.

While most locations are accessible again, a few high-altitude destinations remain closed due to snow and will reopen once weather conditions improve.

Here is the list of reopen places in Jammu and Kashmir