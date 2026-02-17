Jammu & Kashmir reopens 14 Tourist destinations after security review, Which were closed since Pahalgam attack

1. Yousmarg
A serene alpine meadow in Budgam district, known for lush green pastures, pine forests, and peaceful surroundings.
2. Doodhpathri
Often called the “Valley of Milk,” it is famous for its rolling meadows and sparkling streams.
3. Dandipora Park
A scenic recreational park in Kokernag, popular among families and local visitors.
4. Peer Ki Gali
A picturesque mountain pass in the Pir Panjal range offering panoramic views.
5. Dubjan
A tranquil meadow destination in Shopian district.
6. Padpawan
A lesser-known scenic spot surrounded by natural beauty.
7. Astanpora
A developing tourist destination attracting nature enthusiasts.
8. Thajwas Glacier
A popular glacier near Sonamarg known for snow activities and trekking routes.
9. Hung Park
A recreational site in Ganderbal district.
10. Wular -Watlab Lake
One of Asia’s largest freshwater lakes, located in Baramulla district. A scenic lakeside area near Wular Lake known for its natural beauty.
11. Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden
Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar, set against the Zabarwan hills overlooking Dal Lake, drawing thousands of visitors each spring.
Jammu Division
12. Devi Pindi
A religious and scenic destination in Reasi district.
13. Mahu Mangat
A picturesque location in Ramban district known for its mountainous landscape.
14. Mughal Maidan
A high-altitude meadow in Kishtwar district, popular for its breathtaking views.
Authorities have stated that additional locations, including Gurez, Athwatoo, Bangus (Kashmir Division), and Ramkund in Ramban (Jammu Division), will reopen once snow clearance operations are completed.
The phased reopening reflects renewed confidence in the region’s security situation. Tourism officials report a steady revival in visitor numbers, aided by enhanced safety measures, improved connectivity, and successful religious tourism events such as the Amarnath Yatra.