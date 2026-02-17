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Jammu & Kashmir reopens 14 Tourist destinations after security review, Which were closed since Pahalgam attack

Jammu & Kashmir reopens 14 Tourist destinations after security review, Which were closed since Pahalgam attack

Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir has received a major boost as authorities reopened 14 prominent tourist destinations that had been shut following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack

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Ashraf Wani
  • Updated Feb 17, 2026 2:50 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir reopens 14 Tourist destinations after security review, Which were closed since Pahalgam attackJammu and Kashmir Tourism back on track since 2025 Pahalgam attack

Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir has received a major boost as authorities reopened 14 prominent tourist destinations that had been shut following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. The decision was taken after an extensive security assessment indicated improved conditions for visitors.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on monday ordered the immediate reopening of the sites across both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions. Nearly 50 tourist locations had been temporarily closed after the April 22 Pahalgam attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, most of them tourists.

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 “After a thorough security review and discussions,” I have ordered the reopening of more tourist spots in the Kashmir and Jammu divisions, which were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure," the L-G's office said on X.

Allowing more destinations to resume tourism activities. With this latest phase, a total of 42 tourist spots across the Union Territory have now reopened.

While most locations are accessible again, a few high-altitude destinations remain closed due to snow and will reopen once weather conditions improve.

Here is the list of reopen places in Jammu and Kashmir

1. Yousmarg

A serene alpine meadow in Budgam district, known for lush green pastures, pine forests, and peaceful surroundings.

2. Doodhpathri

Often called the “Valley of Milk,” it is famous for its rolling meadows and sparkling streams.

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3. Dandipora Park

A scenic recreational park in Kokernag, popular among families and local visitors.

4. Peer Ki Gali

A picturesque mountain pass in the Pir Panjal range offering panoramic views.

5. Dubjan

A tranquil meadow destination in Shopian district.

6. Padpawan
A lesser-known scenic spot surrounded by natural beauty.

7. Astanpora
A developing tourist destination attracting nature enthusiasts.

8. Thajwas Glacier

A popular glacier near Sonamarg known for snow activities and trekking routes.

9. Hung Park

A recreational site in Ganderbal district.

10. Wular -Watlab Lake

One of Asia’s largest freshwater lakes, located in Baramulla district. A scenic lakeside area near Wular Lake known for its natural beauty.

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11. Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden

Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar, set against the Zabarwan hills overlooking Dal Lake, drawing thousands of visitors each spring.

Jammu Division

12. Devi Pindi

A religious and scenic destination in Reasi district.

13. Mahu Mangat

A picturesque location in Ramban district known for its mountainous landscape.

14. Mughal Maidan

A high-altitude meadow in Kishtwar district, popular for its breathtaking views.

Authorities have stated that additional locations, including Gurez, Athwatoo, Bangus (Kashmir Division), and Ramkund in Ramban (Jammu Division), will reopen once snow clearance operations are completed.

The phased reopening reflects renewed confidence in the region’s security situation. Tourism officials report a steady revival in visitor numbers, aided by enhanced safety measures, improved connectivity, and successful religious tourism events such as the Amarnath Yatra.

Published on: Feb 17, 2026 2:50 PM IST
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