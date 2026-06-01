Indian stocks miss $12 trillion global market rally in 2026; here's what it hints at

Global equity rally has become extraordinarily narrow, YES Securities said on Monday as it noted that 95 per cent of the $12 trillion gains seen in global markets this calendar have been accumulated by just 100 stocks in a sample of 10,000 investible shares. This includes NVIDIA, whose market capitalisation (m-cap) at $5.4 trillion now stands higher than m-caps of key European indices such as FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40. No Indian stock is on the list, with India recently losing fifth spot to Taiwan on AI-led rally globally.

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YES Securities warned that this may not be a speculative concentration, unlike past instances, and that the leadership appears fundamentally underpinned by earnings upgrades rather than purely liquidity-driven momentum.

YES Securities said a majority of the gains in top 100 comes from IT sector ($7.9 trillion), followed by Communication Services ($0.98 trillion), Energy. While the brokerage did not offer the top 100 list, it suggested that 53 stocks, including NVIDIA, have been from the US, followed by China (10), Japan (eight), Taiwan (six), South Korea (five), Britain (three) and Switzerland (two).

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"Even in the US, while the top 53 US stocks in the top 100 gainers contributed $7.4 trillion in market-cap gains, the broader US equity universe actually saw a decline in aggregate market capitalization. This reinforces the extent to which headline market resilience is being driven by narrow leadership. China presents a similar dynamic, albeit less extreme, where top performers materially outpaced the broader listed universe," YES Securities said.

The broker said the top 100 market-cap gainers are witnessing materially stronger FY27 earnings upgrades relative to the rest of the global equity universe, indicating that capital is flowing toward businesses with improving earnings visibility rather than merely expanding multiples.

This pattern, it said, suggests that market narrowness is not merely a regional valuation phenomenon, but reflects a broader global investor preference for scalable, earnings-visible leaders amid an uncertain macro backdrop.