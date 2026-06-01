Japan has sharply raised the cost of staying. Parliament on Friday passed a sweeping immigration law revision that will push visa renewal fees to as high as 100,000 yen (Rs 59,500 approx) and permanent residency applications to 300,000 yen (Rs 1.78 lakhs), up from a ceiling of just 10,000 yen (Rs 6,000 approx), according to Japan Today.

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A 30-fold jump in fees

Currently, changing residence status or extending a stay costs 6,000 yen (Rs 3,600 approx), while permanent residency runs 10,000 yen. The new limits, which take effect later this fiscal year, will be formalised through a cabinet order following a public comment period.

Relief promised, but criteria unclear

The government has cited rising administrative costs as the basis for the revision. It has also said it will ease the burden on humanitarian grounds and for those facing financial difficulties, though lawmakers flagged during parliamentary deliberations that the criteria for such relief remain undefined. The Immigration Services Agency is expected to issue guidelines spelling out the specifics.

A digital gate at the border

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The revision also clears the way for the Japan Electronic System for Travel Authorization, slated for rollout in fiscal 2028. Targeting citizens from 74 countries and regions currently eligible for visa-free short stays, the system is designed to flag terrorism risks and illegal employment before travellers board.

Applicants will need to submit their name, purpose of visit, and destination online several days ahead of departure. That information will be cross-checked against criminal records and other databases, and anyone suspected of prior illegal overstaying could be denied boarding.

The moves come as Japan's foreign resident population hit a record 4.13 million at the end of 2025.