'JDU will be finished in 2024, game is not over yet': Tejashwi Yadav's stunning claim as Nitish Kumar ditches RJD

Hours after Nitish Kumar snapped ties with RJD, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav claimed that this was an endgame for the JDU and that it would cease to exist in 2024. "Khel abhi shuru huai, khel abhi baki hain. I can give you in writing that the JDU party will be finished in 2024. The public is with us," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

After winning the 2020 assembly elections with the BJP, Nitish Kumar formed the government as NDA chief minister. But later, he ditched the BJP and formed the government with Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD in August 2022. Just 1.5 years after this, Nitish once again severed his ties with the RJD and joined the NDA.

Tejashwi said he tried to do developmental work and gave jobs to thousands of people during this period. "The chief minister who used to say that it is impossible to give jobs, we gave jobs and showed that it is possible. We brought new policies in tourism, IT, and sports. The work that was done in 17 months could not be done in 17 years (of BJP-JDU rule). We did historic work in the 17 months," he said.

Earlier today, JDU's KC Tyagi listed reasons why Nitish Kumar decided to dump the RJD and INDIA alliance. Tyagi said the Congress wanted to steal the leadership of the INDIA alliance. The JDU leader said that in the last meeting in Delhi, Mallikarjun Kharge's name was proposed for the prime ministerial face in 2024.

"Through a conspiracy, Mamata Banerjee was made to propose Kharge's name as Prime Ministerial candidate face. All other parties have made their own identity by fighting against Congress. The Congress kept dragging the seat sharing, we kept saying that seat sharing needs to happen immediately. INDIA lacked plans to fight against BJP," he said, adding that the INDIA bloc was on the verge of collapse because of the Congress.